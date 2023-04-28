GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.72.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.28. The company had a trading volume of 687,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.52.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $5,487,167.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

