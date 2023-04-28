General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,073 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $29,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.36.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.81. 683,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,153. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

