General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.36.

NYSE:GD opened at $215.69 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

