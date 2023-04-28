General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in General Electric by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 784,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after buying an additional 88,793 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

General Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,723,584. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

