Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Generation Income Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

GIPR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.27.

Generation Income Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Generation Income Properties’s payout ratio is -33.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Income Properties

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIPR. Maxim Group lowered shares of Generation Income Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.66% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

