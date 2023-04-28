Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 28,882 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 771,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 42,548 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 453,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 13,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,527,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of T opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

