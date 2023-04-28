Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $374,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of SPYV stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
