Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $467,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $189.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $190.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

