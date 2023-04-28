Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $567,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of USMV opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

