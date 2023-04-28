Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $663,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH opened at $278.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.34 and a 200-day moving average of $276.67. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

