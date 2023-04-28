Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $515,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.4 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

Shares of DIS opened at $99.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

