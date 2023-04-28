Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,285,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,671,000 after buying an additional 834,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,621,000 after buying an additional 1,497,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,457,000 after buying an additional 1,073,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,541,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 616,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 613.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

