Glendon Capital Management LP Has $23.22 Million Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Glendon Capital Management LP lessened its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,350 shares during the period. Valaris comprises about 2.0% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Glendon Capital Management LP owned 0.46% of Valaris worth $23,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of Valaris stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $60.09. 285,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,722. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average is $66.10. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $433.60 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $12,117,898.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,254,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,927,574.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on VAL shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Valaris

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.