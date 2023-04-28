Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $109.65 on Friday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $143.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.02.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

