Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $125.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $109.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.91.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.