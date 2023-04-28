Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Position Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Social Media ETF worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOCL opened at $35.11 on Friday. Global X Social Media ETF has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $139.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52.

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

