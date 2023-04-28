Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 897.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,362,000 after buying an additional 633,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17,589.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 125,058 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 114,872 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,456,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,408,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CATH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.01. 8,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,712. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.30. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

