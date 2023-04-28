Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,062,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDOC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,329. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $129.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Company Profile

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

