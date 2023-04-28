Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) is Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,350 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical makes up about 4.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned 0.17% of Globus Medical worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 91.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Globus Medical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Globus Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

GMED traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.16. 1,467,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,343. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.