GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Up 10.1 %

OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.39. 2,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $124.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNNDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Handelsbanken started coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

