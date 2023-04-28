Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GOL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 10.3 %

GOL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 1,733,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,475. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $898.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.