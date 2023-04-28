Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.94 and last traded at $56.60. 42,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 244,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSHD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,944.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,092,224.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,605.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,092,224.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,605.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon bought 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.45 per share, for a total transaction of $274,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,484,579.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,854 shares of company stock valued at $12,779,612. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

