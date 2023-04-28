Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.47. 306,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.05. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.25.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

