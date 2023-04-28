Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 161,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. East Resources Acquisition makes up approximately 2.9% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.88% of East Resources Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERES. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 281,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 64,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 3,108.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 646,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter.

East Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ERES stock remained flat at $10.29 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

