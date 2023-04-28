Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 makes up about 1.2% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSAQ. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,900,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,886,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSAQ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. 38,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,918. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Profile

In other Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

