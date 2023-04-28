Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of OceanTech Acquisitions I worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 13.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 455.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 102,515 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Stock Up 0.4 %

OTEC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

About OceanTech Acquisitions I

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.

