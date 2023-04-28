Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $17.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOOV traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.01. The company had a trading volume of 52,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,954. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $154.82. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.13 and its 200-day moving average is $143.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.