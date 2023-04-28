Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $10.99. 506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

Get Grayscale Future of Finance ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grayscale Future of Finance ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grayscale Future of Finance ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 8.19% of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (GFOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks identified as shaping the Future of Finance. GFOF was launched on Feb 1, 2022 and is managed by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Future of Finance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.