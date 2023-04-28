GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.06

Shares of GRIT Investment Trust PLC (LON:GRIT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.06 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02). GRIT Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 43,308 shares traded.

GRIT Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £243,352.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.01.

GRIT Investment Trust Company Profile

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

