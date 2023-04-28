Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 314,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Gruma Price Performance
Gruma stock remained flat at $14.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Gruma has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16.
Gruma Company Profile
