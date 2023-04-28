Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 314,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Gruma Price Performance

Gruma stock remained flat at $14.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Gruma has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16.

Get Gruma alerts:

Gruma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Gruma SAB de CV engages in the production and sale of corn flour, raw materials for producing tortillas, and other corn-based products. It operates through the following segments: Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla (United States), Corn Flour (Mexico), Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla & Other (Europe) and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.