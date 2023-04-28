Hanmi Financial Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $72.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million.

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 85.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.