Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN) Shares Bought by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Get Rating) by 2,952.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598,295 shares during the quarter. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF comprises about 3.6% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,954,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 171,368 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 54,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,356. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75.

About Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

