HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) is PL Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

PL Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. HarborOne Bancorp comprises approximately 7.1% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $25,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,189,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,379,000 after acquiring an additional 129,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 72,114 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 281,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 30,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $15.56.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.