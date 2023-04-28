Harvest Finance Price Up 1.6% This Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $22.00 million and approximately $531,719.94 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $32.29 or 0.00109897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

