Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-$4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.22. 3,424,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $94.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on HAS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hasbro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

