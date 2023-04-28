Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $612.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.15 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.54) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $7.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 64,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HA. Cowen dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

