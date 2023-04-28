Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

NASDAQ HWBK traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226. The firm has a market cap of $148.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.40. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 24.93%.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. States purchased 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $50,229.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

