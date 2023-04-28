HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $324.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $282.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $294.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,632 shares of company stock worth $23,978,883 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

