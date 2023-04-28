HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $275.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $282.44 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.87.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,632 shares of company stock worth $23,978,883. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

