HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $282.44 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.87.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,632 shares of company stock worth $23,978,883 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

