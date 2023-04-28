HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HCM Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCMA opened at $10.50 on Friday. HCM Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

Institutional Trading of HCM Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HCM Acquisition by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 794,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HCM Acquisition by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,305,000 after purchasing an additional 729,373 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

