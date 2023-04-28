Head to Head Analysis: MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) vs. Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) and Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Lightspeed Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of MarketWise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and Lightspeed Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 3.51% -11.97% 9.60% Lightspeed Commerce -160.22% -6.02% -5.67%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lightspeed Commerce 0 7 10 0 2.59

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MarketWise and Lightspeed Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MarketWise presently has a consensus target price of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 124.18%. Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus target price of $24.56, indicating a potential upside of 87.07%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Lightspeed Commerce.

Volatility & Risk

MarketWise has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightspeed Commerce has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MarketWise and Lightspeed Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $512.40 million 1.17 $17.99 million N/A N/A Lightspeed Commerce $548.37 million 3.60 -$288.43 million ($7.37) -1.78

MarketWise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lightspeed Commerce.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, point of sale (POS), product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, order-ahead and curbside pickup functionality, loyalty, and customer management solutions. The company also offers tailored financial solutions, such as Lightspeed Analytics; Lightspeed Payments; and Lightspeed Capital, a merchant cash advance program. In addition, it sells POS peripheral hardware, including tablets, customer facing displays, receipt printers, networking hardware, cash drawers, payment terminals, servers, stands, bar-code scanners, and an assortment of accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as Lightspeed POS Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in August 2021. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

