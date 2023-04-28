Head-To-Head Comparison: Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP) & Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waitr and Cielo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $111.80 million 0.03 -$206.79 million ($20.60) -0.01 Cielo $2.17 billion 1.29 -$93.59 million $0.06 17.17

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr. Waitr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cielo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 0 0 0 N/A Cielo 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waitr and Cielo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

Waitr has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cielo has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and Cielo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr -184.96% -326.74% -61.40% Cielo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cielo beats Waitr on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

About Cielo

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

