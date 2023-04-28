Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Update

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BTSDF remained flat at $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. Health and Happiness has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Health and Happiness (H&H) International (BTSDF)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.