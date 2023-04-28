Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Update

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTSDF remained flat at $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. Health and Happiness has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care products, adult nutrition and care products, and pet nutrition and care products worldwide. The company's infant formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

