Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $417.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

See Also

