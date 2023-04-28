Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Trading Up 6.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 877,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 936,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.
The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $417.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.37.
Healthcare Services Group Company Profile
Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.
