Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $330.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.84 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 118.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Heartland Express Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,422. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 33,409 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $527,194.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,789.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 33,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $527,194.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,789.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $134,651.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,244.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 53,602 shares of company stock valued at $848,060 over the last ninety days. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 287.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 577.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

