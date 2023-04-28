HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.11 Per Share

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.1124 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a boost from HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.15.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of HLLGY stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.77.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLLGY)
- Intel Is The Value Play Only Few Can See
- Southwest Airlines Flight Double-Digit Profits Boarding Now
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.