Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $867,000. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 140,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,422,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,505,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,690,063. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

