Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $89.77. The company had a trading volume of 810,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,603. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

